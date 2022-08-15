Overnight Paving Operations Along Route 50 Planned Through October

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a resurfacing project to improve the driving surface along westbound US 50 between exit 32 (MD 908/Oceanic Drive) and exit 27 (MD 2/Governor Ritchie Highway) in Anne Arundel County.

Crews are working overnights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday nights through Friday mornings, to mill, patch, and resurface this section of westbound US 50. Single-lane closures will begin nightly at 9 p.m., with possible double-lane closures at 10 p.m. Work is expected to be complete in October, weather permitting.

MDOT SHA contractor F.O. Day, of Rockville, is performing the work. Customers with questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit their home page at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .

