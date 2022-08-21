Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Nominations Open for Teacher of the Year

| August 21, 2022, 10:55 AM

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county’s Independent Schools.

Nominees and winners will be recognized at the 37th annual Excellence in Education awards, hosted by the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.  Last spring, Mr. Charles Whittaker, an HVAC Instructor at the Center of Applied Technology North, was named the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. AACPS has had two Maryland State Teacher of the Year winners in the past five years – Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018) and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary (2020).

Do you know an #AACPSAwesome teacher who should be recognized? Colleagues, parents, or other community members who would like to nominate an educator from their school should speak with the school’s principal. Nomination forms are available at www.aacps.org/toy. Nominations are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake