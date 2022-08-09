New Annapolis Professional Soccer Team To Play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in 2023

Annapolis Soccer Group has announced that Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be the Home Stadium for the new Annapolis soccer team for the inaugural season in 2023. Annapolis Soccer team’s name will be announced this month as selected by over 1,200 soccer fans who voted for their favorite. Annapolis Soccer has a dynamic ownership group that is led by former MLS General Manager Michael “Hitch” Hitchcock and two former MLS players from the Annapolis area, Alex Yi and Kyle Beckerman, with additional Local Owners to be announced later this month.

Navy Men’s Soccer Head Coach Tim O’Donohue shared his thoughts on today’s Stadium announcement, “We are very excited to have professional soccer at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The soccer community will love coming out to the stadium to see some excellent soccer in a fantastic venue.”

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is well known throughout the country as an iconic stadium that has hosted great sporting events. Events include Navy Football, Soccer, and Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament Lacrosse, the Military Bowl, Chesapeake Bayhawks professional lacrosse, Major League Soccer game featuring DC United, outdoor NHL game featuring the Washington Capitals, seven Olympic Soccer matches during the 1984 Olympics, and many others. Annapolis Soccer looks forward to adding to the impressive list of great community events in Annapolis that are played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Annapolis Soccer will use a downsized capacity on the west side of the Stadium that includes Luxury Suites and VIP Hospitality areas. Annapolis Soccer will provide affordable, quality sports entertainment for Naptown starting in 2023 that includes inexpensive tickets, fun game day promotions for youth and adults, interactive games at a pre-game Fanzone, tailgating, and Beer Sales at all home games.

Annapolis Soccer Group owner and Managing Partner Hitch Hitchcock shared, “We’re so excited to call Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium home for our Inaugural Season. It’s such a special stadium that will provide a great setting for area sports fans to come out to enjoy the beautiful game in the great City of Annapolis. We’re looking forward to welcoming the entire community out to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium to cheer on their hometown soccer team. Special thanks to Navy Soccer Head Coach Tim O’Donohue and Senior Associate Athletic Director Bill Givens for your support and partnership. This will be a great partnership for the community next summer.”

Last week, Annapolis Soccer Group announced PUMA as the Official Apparel Partner through a multi-year sponsorship. This month, Annapolis Soccer Group will announce the name of the club as selected by over 1,200 fans who voted through the “Naptown, Name your soccer team!” campaign. At the time of the team name announcement, fans will be able to buy their Annapolis Soccer PUMA gear at the online shop at www.annapolissoccer.com .

Season seats are on sale now and season seat holders will receive a free Annapolis Soccer PUMA jersey, in addition to other great benefits. Season seats start at only $100 for adults and $80 for youth.

Fans can stay connected to Annapolis Soccer through Social Media; Twitter (@AnnapolisNPSL) and Instagram (Annapolis NPSL) and Facebook (Annapolis NPSL). Social Media handles will be re-branded once the Teams’ Name is announced in August.

