ne Annapolis vs. Drug-Free All-Stars in Charity Softball Tournament in Annapolis

The Mayor’s One Annapolis softball team will face off in a “celebrity” game against the Drug-Free All-Stars in a day of festivities at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Truxtun Park on September 10, 2022. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the first pitch being thrown out at 12 noon.

The co-ed game will be played to raise awareness surrounding addiction and recovery issues. The event will also raise funds for the Recovery Awareness Foundation.

The day’s events are sponsored by the Mayor’s Office, the City of Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks, Drug-Free All Stars; Recovery Awareness Foundation Inc.; Premier Planning Group; Evolve Life Centers; Elevate Recovery Centers; The Carpet and Air Duct Man; Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis; All Pro Team Sports; Club 164; Headshot Pro; Third Eye Comics; and New Life Addiction and Mental Health Services.

Partners include Community Action Agency, Annapolis Police Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, WNAV, Runnin’ Mavericks, CAM Logistics and Annapolis Latino League. Sponsorship opportunities are available; email Tony Fowler at [email protected] .

There will be food trucks on-site, free food for kids, activities for children, teenagers and adults, and free basketball and soccer clinics starting at 1 p.m.

The Drug-Free All-Stars play regular games on Monday night. The team from the Mayor’s office is suiting up for one game.

“We want to ensure there are resources available to support those recovering from addiction,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “And what better way to raise both money and awareness than through fun, outdoor activities for the whole family? I look forward to seeing everyone on the 10th.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports