Murder Mystery at Maggiano’s Little Italy
You can never go wrong dining at Maggiano’s Little Italy, but if you want dinner and a show—in which you (partially) star—then snag tickets to Maggiano’s Murder Mystery Dinner. On Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, Maggiano’s becomes the stage for an interactive murder mystery, and you’re the detective.
After observing the major plot points, you go on to solve a murder mystery as you dig into some of the decadent Italian cuisine for which Maggiano’s is known. Dinner is served family-style, so you can pick and choose what you want from a menu that includes Italian Salad, Shrimp Scampi, Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Parmesan, and Salmon Lemon and Herb. And even a sampling of their wonderful desserts! Tickets are $65 per person and going fast!
Sit with eight of your friends (or friends to be if you have a small party) and solve the mystery of the evening!
Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB