Mindy Abair and a Little Feet Tribute Headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Canned Heat

Monday, September 19

8pm | $45

Mindi Abair Christmas

Thursday, December 1

8pm | $49.50

*Wine Tasting VIP Pre-show

Cash Unchained

Thursday, January 26

8pm | $35

Little Feat Tribute

Saturday, January 28

8pm | $28.50

Good Deale Bluegrass

Saturday, February 18

8pm | $22

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!

08/22 The Garcia Project (Grateful Dead Tribute)

08/23 + 24 Gavin DeGraw

08/25 Jay and the Americans

08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala

08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)

08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters

08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band

09/02 Rams Head Presents Chris Botti at Maryland Hall

09/02 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffett Tribute

09/03 Jeff Bradshaw

09/04 Thompson Square (All Ages Matinee)

09/04 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young

09/06 Judith Hill w. Nelly’s Echo

09/08 Shemekia Copeland

09/09 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

09/11 Reckless Kelly w. These Wild Plains

09/12 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Sun Studios

09/13 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

09/14 Kandace Springs

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Josh Ritter

09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Fantastic Negrito w. Michael McHenry Tribe at Maryland Hall

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Amos Lee w. Madison Cunningham at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Songwriters In The Round (All Ages Matinee)

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Jake Owen w. George Birge at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis

09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents James McMurtry

09/18 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

09/19 Canned Heat

09/20 Richie Kotzen

09/22 Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake & TSO) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels)

09/23 Sara Evans

09/24 The Yardbirds

09/25 Paul Thorn

09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature

09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze

09/28 The James Hunter Six

09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour

09/30 The Blues Vultures w. Rodney Henry

