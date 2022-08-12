Miller’s Ale House Coming to Annapolis

Known for their burgers and zingers, Miller’s Ale House, a sports-themed casual dining restaurant, will be coming to Annapolis in the near future.

The first Miller’s Ale House opened in 1988, in Jupiter, Florida, and now has 97 locations in 10 states, predominantly east of the Mississippi.

Their newest location will outside the Annapolis Mall where Macaroni Bar & Grill was located.

The building is currently under construction and an opening date was not available.

For those who wonder what a “zinger” is their “famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and Zingers Mountain Melt®, tossed in your choice of sauces.”

