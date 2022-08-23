Mark Your Calendar for the Fall Boat Shows! An Annapolis Tradition.

The boating world will once again rejoice as fall approaches, and visitors from the U.S. and abroad return to Annapolis for two iconic boat shows, the United States Powerboat Show (Oct. 6-9) and United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 13-17). In addition to celebrating the return of international travel this year, the Annapolis Boat Shows will celebrate the 50th United States Powerboat Show.

Each year, the team from the Annapolis Boat Shows transforms the Annapolis Harbor into a floating showcase of new models of boats and innovative products. The boat shows will again have an impressive lineup of new and premiering boats this year. Shoreside exhibit areas and tents will feature nautical accessories and services, top educational courses will return, and vacation charter companies will be onsite to answer questions and book vacations.

This perfect destination showcases beautiful brick-lined streets filled with art galleries, a variety of apparel, antique shops, and specialty boutiques. Restaurants for every palate line the streets providing visitors easy access to refuel after a day of fun at the show. One of the perfect ways to experience the show is by extending your stay. Whether a staycation or weekend getaway, Annapolis offers a variety of accommodations to fit every budget. Provided by Annapolis’ own DMO, Visit Annapolis, overnight attendees can awake from their quaint downtown stay and hop on a free shuttle to the main gates of the show each day.

Tickets are available on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission starts at just $22 for general admission when you purchase in advance. Tickets to the VIP Experience, presented by LaVictoire Finance, are also available for the entirety of the shows. This premier ticket provides an enhanced experience at the show featuring reserved parking close to the gate, delicious buffets, and all-day drink tastings in a relaxed and comfortable area.

