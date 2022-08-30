Man Stabbed While Walking Along West Street in Annapolis
The Annapolis Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man in the arm as he walked along West Street in Annapolis.
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022., at approximately 2:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to an assault on West St. near Westgate Circle.
Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had stabbed him in the left arm with a large knife while he was walking along the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Street.
The injuries sustained were non-life threatening.
The suspect was not located.
