Man Stabbed While Walking Along West Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man in the arm as he walked along West Street in Annapolis.

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022., at approximately 2:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to an assault on West St. near Westgate Circle.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had stabbed him in the left arm with a large knife while he was walking along the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Street.

The injuries sustained were non-life threatening.

The suspect was not located.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB