Luminis – AAMC Names New Chief Nursing Officer

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is pleased to announce Christine Frost as the hospital’s next Chief Nursing Officer. In her role, Ms. Frost will oversee the approximately 1,200 nurses at LHAAMC, as well as help manage finances, enforce policies, and connect patients with the care they need.

In a career that spans almost 30 years, Frost has a deep knowledge of nursing and the history of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. She worked at LHAAMC twice previously, including starting her nursing career at this hospital in 1995. “This hospital truly has a special place in my heart. This is where I began my nursing journey, and where I gave birth to my two children. It’s an honor to return to a place that feels like home, especially since LHAAMC means so much to me both personally and professionally,” says Frost. “As chief nursing officer, I look forward to working with our nurses to provide patient-centered care that is easier, more personal, and built for the communities we call home.”

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical conducted an extensive and rigorous nationwide search for the chief nursing officer. “We were looking for someone with the perfect combination of the art and science that is nursing,” says Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Christine was a standout because she brings a wide base of knowledge, as well as a commitment of caring for patients, families, and our dedicated team.”

One of Frost’s top priorities is tackling the nationwide nursing shortage, which has expanded during the global pandemic. “Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center is a great place to work, and we will strive every day to be the number 1 employer of choice in the region where 100% of team members find joy at work,” says Frost. “I am committed to working closely with my colleagues to recruit and retain quality nurses.”

Frost held various nursing positions at the University of Maryland Medical System and the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University School of Nursing, as well as a Masters in Nursing and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Maryland. She is currently a doctoral candidate in the Nursing Program at the University of Maryland.

