Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: ScaleUp Consulting Group

| August 27, 2022, 12:00 PM

There comes a time in every business’s life when they need a little advice. And some of the best advice is to take a look in the back room. While the front of the house is critical, the back of the house is equally so. ScaleUp Consulting Group knows it well and can help.

Today we talk with Laura Richards, a Certified Director of Operations and owner of ScaleUp to talk about the less sexy aspects of running a profitable business. Based on her extensive background, she is in a place to take a look behind the curtain and help business owners scale up their businesses!

If you would like a peek behind her curtain, plan to attend a half-day seminar on September 21st!

And for now, have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake