Local Business Spotlight: EWE Spirit Foundation

Any loss of life is hard. It is particularly difficult when it happens way too soon. Geoff Ewenson, a professional sailor, passed away from a heart attack at 50 back in October of 2020.

Geoff was larger than life and was one of those people who never said “no” to anyone. You can ask anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with Geoff, and they’ll agree!

And that desire to help was the driver for his wife and love of his life, Mary Ewenson, to found the EWE Spirit Foundation, one of the newer non-profits in Anne Arundel County. Their mission is to honor Geoff’s legacy by helping those facing immediate hardship and bridging financial and support gaps through mentorship.

It’s never easy to talk about a loved one who is gone. This was no exception, but Geoff Ewenson had so many more years to live and many more people to help; to honor his legacy, we encourage you to live like Ewe.

