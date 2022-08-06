Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Local Business Spotlight: Classic Theatre of Maryland 2022

| August 06, 2022, 12:00 PM

The Classic Theatre of Maryland just announced its tenth season, which is chock full of professional entertainment.

Shakespeare outdoors at the Gresham Estate, Cabaret Shows every month, each dedicated to a decade of music beginning with the 1920s, Shakespeare on the patio at Reynold’s Tavern. and of course, wonderful productions in their full-service theater on West Street with plenty of free parking!

This is not community theater. Just like the symphony, opera, and ballet, these are professional actors bringing it all to us right here in Annapolis!

Today we speak with the Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Sally Boyett, for all the info you need to support this artistic gem.  Do you know they have a whole educational arm?  We uncovered that, and more while sitting in an intimate cabaret room right on West Street!

Have a listen.

Where to find the DNB...

