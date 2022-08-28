Local Author, Kat Spitzer, Releases Latest Book–Florida Girl

Kat Spitzer , the Annapolis-based author of The Happy Hypochondriac series has just released a new novel, Florida Girl , a young adult comedy that captures the drama, folly, and difficulty of being in high school.

How does a teenage girl manage hormones, burglars, and reptiles during a crisis at her family’s miniature golf course in the wild state of Florida? Circa 1992, this humorous, absurd, and fast-paced story follows Janie Jarvis, a fierce, feisty, 17-year-old, as she navigates the ridiculous situations around her in a small Central Florida town.

Janie faces a masked attacker while alone at her parents’ mini-golf business. Events leading up to this moment over the course of the homecoming week shine light on the potential identity of the culprit. Could it be the hot jock she’s hooking up with, or his frustrated, vengeful, popular girlfriend? Perhaps the bad guy is the dirty cop who hits on her, or the awkward new boy her dad hired. Swoony first love, sinkholes, lunchroom brawls, teenage sex tapes, and family secrets abound. Janie handles these events with wit, while attempting to come to terms with her own faults and be the best daughter and friend possible. Can she succeed?

Inspired by her family’s miniature golf course, Kat Spitzer’s newest book, Florida Girl, is out now and available for purchase.

