Local Artist, Sally Wern Comport, Painting New Mural for County Council Chambers

Artist and designer Sally Wern Comport will be installing a painted mural titled “Working Hands,” honoring the history of the Anne Arundel County workforce in the Anne Arundel County Council Chambers. Comport responded to a Request for Qualifications sponsored by the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County in search of an artist/artist team to enhance archway features within the Council Chambers. In her statement of interest, Comport expressed her inspiration for her approach to the art…

We hope the mural’s presence in the Chambers inspires the Council members to always keep our triumphant, diverse workforce at the forefront of their decisions as they lead the community.

Comport owns and operates a design firm, Art at Large, Inc., established in 2003, specializing in custom large-scale artistic solutions for interior & exterior environments. Her talents have been lent to many museum exhibitions, most recently for George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Winterthur Museum and Gardens, and the Maryland Center for History and Culture. In addition to museum, commercial, and public art projects, Sally operates a successful illustration studio, publishing recent children’s picture book titles such as Blast Off! How Mary Sherman Morgan Fueled America into Space and 30,000 Stitches: The Inspiring Story of the National 9/11 Flag.

Across many disciplines and media, Comport always describes herself first and foremost as a “visual problem solver.”

Her studio is housed within a conglomerate of independent studios called Circle Creatives, located on Westgate Circle in the Arts District. Comport is painting the mural at Prism Annapolis, the adjoining multi-use white box event space, where it will then be transported and installed on-site in the Council Chambers. A private reception will be hosted for the County Council and Arts Council representatives at Prism Annapolis to preview the mural in process prior to its installation.

See more of Sally’s work at artatlargeinc.com and shannonassociates.com/sallywerncomport.

“Working Hands” by Sally Wern Comport was created in partnership with The Anne Arundel County Office of Central Services in partnership with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC).

