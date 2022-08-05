Little Bosses Festival Returns to Annapolis Town Center

Join the fun as Annapolis Town Center hosts the second annual Little Bosses Festival on August 14 from 12 pm – 2 pm. This Festival features a selected array of local kid entrepreneurs chosen to highlight and promote their own startup businesses. Little Bosses helps encourage young minds, and we look forward to helping these young bosses grow! The festival will be located next to Ruah Yoga

This Year’s Little Bosses:

Jewels By Airyana

Little Boss: Airyana Copeland

Jewels By Airyana is founded by a young entrepreneur named Airyana Copeland, who started her business at six years old. Her passion for making handmade customized bracelets for children and adults has blossomed over the years. Airyana has received recognition from the City of Annapolis with a Council Citation on behalf of the City. Jewels By Airyana reflects who she is as a child, becoming something greater. Jewels represents symbols of wealth, beauty, and God’s image of his people. “I love how a jewel sparkles, shines, and reflects light. Every bead of color represents who you are. Colors represent strength, passion, creativity, and power. Wear your colors boldly and proud!” Airyana has continued to place smiles on her customers’ faces when they purchase a customized order.

Milan’s Berry Good Treats

Little Boss: Milan Middleton

Milan’s Berry Good Treats is a food and beverage retailer specializing in lemonades, cake jars, and chocolate-covered strawberries using all fresh and natural ingredients.

Cassidy’s Creations

Little Boss: Cassidy Tyson

Cassidy’s Creations is a bracelet boutique featuring stylish bracelets for both kids and adults. Each bracelet is creatively crafted by the 8-year-old designer Cassidy Tyson. Cassidy’s hope is to spread joy to everyone who wears her one-of-a-kind pieces.

Noble Vending, LLC

Little Boss: Eddie Smith II

Noble Vending is a full-service vending company that includes onsite vending machines and prepackaged table service. Says Eddie, “We put our client’s interest first. Our goal is to provide our clients with quality and affordable vending solutions. We give your employees and customers the vending choices they want while saving money, increasing production, and keeping everyone happy. We also provide healthy snack and beverage options specifically designed for your location or type of business.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB