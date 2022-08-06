Jeffrey Kirby Join Board of Providence Center

Providence Center, a non-profit organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that Jeffrey Kirby has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Kirby is the founder and owner of Superior Softwash, the largest authentic SoftWashing fleet in the United States. His career has been devoted to the facilities-related industry with recognition in sales and profitability and as a pioneer in the field. Early in his career, he worked in the professional fishing industry traveling the world. Mr. Kirby graduated from Catonsville High School and attended the University of Delaware and the University of Maryland, College Park.

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence Center’s President and CEO, said, “We are so pleased to welcome Jeff to Providence Center’s Board of Directors. Jeff has a unique understanding of our mission as an employer partner, and his business expertise and marketing skills will play an important role as we work to reach our strategic goals for the organization.”

Jeff Kirby said, “Providence Center has a wonderful mission and purpose. I’m fortunate that I have found myself in a position in life where I can help others and play a part in ensuring Providence Center’s important mission to support people in our community to live their best lives.”

Providence Center Board of Directors are Chair F.P. “Rick” Hunsicker; Mary Ellen Tuma, Vice Chair; Julie Natoli, Treasurer; Rob Manigold, Secretary; Marietta Dunn; Jay Eichelberger; Amy Guerke; Megan Keller; Delegate Nic Kipke; Jeffrey Kirby and Lynn Zephir.

Providence Center, a non-profit organization based in Anne Arundel County, assists people in discovering and living their best lives in their communities. Providence Center supports nearly 300 men and women and their families, providing opportunities for competitive employment, community engagement, and meaningful experiences within the community.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS