How to Read CBD Gummies Labels Correctly

Dietary supplements like CBD can offer a wide range of potential health benefits. Most people find that after only a few days of adding a new supplement into their diet, they notice a difference in how they feel.

Unfortunately, people are often deterred from trying new health supplements because they fear misusing them or choosing the wrong products.

The huge range of options can feel a little overwhelming when looking to buy CBD gummies or any other CBD products for the first time. Therefore, it is unsurprising that so many people give up on adding new supplements to their diet.

A great deal of information is displayed on most CBD products’ packaging. While all the information on the packaging is extremely useful, this is only the case for those who understand it.

Let’s break down the different information displayed on the labels of CBD gummies to make the process of reading them a simple and stress-free experience.

Front Labeling

Typically the front label on CBD gummies displays very little information. It’s designed to attract attention and is much more of a marketing tool than a place for product details.

There are still a few key pieces of information that you can find here.

The brand’s name and the term ‘CBD gummies’ are two things usually displayed boldly so that customers can easily see what they are buying.

It is best to avoid gummies that do not have the term ‘CBD’ displayed on the front. Cheaper products are sometimes made using hemp seed oil instead of CBD oil in the hope that customers will not understand the difference. While hemp seeds and CBD are derived from the same plant, they are not the same and do not provide the same health benefits.

A few other key pieces of information that should be on the front label include how much CBD is contained within either the total product or each individual gummy. The number of gummies within the packet should also be displayed.

As CBD gummies taste just like regular candy, the flavor will also be displayed on the front label. Most brands offer a mixed fruit option and at least a few other fruity flavors.

The back label on CBD gummy packages is where most of the detailed information is displayed. It is this information that most people find intimidating and difficult to understand. While every brand labels its products slightly differently, here are some things typically found on the back of CBD gummies.

Ingredients

CBD gummies are food, and as such, a full list of the ingredients must be displayed on the packaging. It is always a good idea to briefly read through the ingredients to understand how a product has been made. The ingredients should read somewhat similar to those of regular gummies and candies.

A full list of allergens should also be displayed as part of the ingredients, along with any cross-contamination risks.

Nutritional Facts

As CBD gummies are a food, a full list of the nutritional information must be displayed on the labeling of CBD gummies.

Nutritional facts are displayed in the same way they are on other food and drink packages. Information such as fats, sodium, carbs, and fiber must be displayed, and how much of each can be found in a single gummy serving.

Directions of Use

The directions section of the labeling is where brands will display a suggested serving and how often you should consume it. The quantity of CBD gummies you require daily will depend on their particular health needs. For example, somebody taking gummies as a supplement will require much less than someone taking CBD to treat chronic pain.

Serving suggestions are handy for people who are trying CBD for the first time and are unsure how much they should consume each day. It is therefore essential to locate the serving information on the labeling to ensure you are using CBD gummies correctly.

Storage

The storage information displayed on the label is relatively straightforward. It generally includes the best ways to store CBD gummies and how long they will last once the pack has been opened.

Warnings

Almost all CBD gummies will include a warnings section somewhere on the label. There are specific regulations that CBD manufacturers must conform to, part of which includes listing specific warnings.

It is always worth reading this section to ensure that the products chosen are safe to use for the intended purpose.

Other

There are a few other small pieces of information that some brands choose to place on the labels of their products.

This information includes things such as whether products have undergone third-party lab testing. The country in which the product has been made. Distribution information. Lastly, links or QR codes may allow customers to access more brand and product information quickly.

