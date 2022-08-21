How Have The Runners From The Preakness Stakes Performed Since The Race At Pimlico?

One of the biggest sporting events in Baltimore every year is at Pimlico Race Track. The Preakness Stakes forms the second leg of the US Triple Crown and takes place just two weeks after the illustrious Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The race has created some famous moments in racing history, including American Pharoah’s dominant victory in 2015.

This year’s race made international headlines, as Rich Strike opted against traveling to the course after winning the Kentucky Derby, which ended the dreams of many that we may see another Triple Crown winner. But, how have the horses from the Preakness Stakes performed since the second leg of the Triple Crown?

Early Voting

There was a lot of pressure on Chad Brown and Jose Ortiz heading into the Preakness Stakes, as the decision was made for Early Voting to bypass the Kentucky Derby in favor of a run in the Preakness Stakes. However, that decision was vindicated, as the three-year-old stormed clear of the field to win at Pimlico by a length and a quarter.

His extra fitness was ultimately the decisive factor in the battle between the top two, and connections should be applauded for their brave decision. However, his form has dipped since that major success, as he was fourth, behind Epicenter, in the G2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga on his following start. All sights will now be set on the Travers Stakes, which is due to take place at the end of August.

Epicenter

Epicenter was the near horse in the Triple Crown this season, finishing second in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. His runner-up finish in the race at Churchill Downs means that Steven Asmussen’s wait for a Derby winner goes on, and it’s unlikely that he will have the caliber of Epicenter in the race again next year.

However, the three-year-old has bounced back from his disappointments in strong fashion and returned with an exciting display in the G2 Jim Dandy, as he held off a very strong field to finish ahead of Zandon, Tawny Port, and Early Voting. The attention now turns towards the big races in the second half of the season, starting with the Travers in August. However, the end goal remains the G1 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. As of August 18, Betway currently has the three-year-old as the 7/1 third favorite to win the most prestigious race of the year.

Creative Minister

Creative Minister was seen by many as a potential dark horse in the field for the Preakness Stakes this year. Kenneth McPeek was delighted with the effort of his three-year-old, as he eventually held on to third ahead of Secret Oath. Since that run, he lined up in the final Triple Crown race of the year at Belmont Park, but he was no match for the quality involved.

Creative Minister eventually finished fifth, and he is yet to win since the race at Pimlico. His most recent effort came at Saratoga, as he competed in the Curlin, but despite the step back in grade, he could only finish third over the 1 1/8 mile distance. Next up for the three-year-old will be Smarty Jones, as he steps back in the trip once again.

Secret Oath

Secret Oath was the most exciting inclusion in the Preakness Stakes this year, as the D. Wayne Lukas-trained horse was looking to become the fourth filly to win the Triple Crown race. However, it wasn’t to be for the three-year-old, as the exertions from the Kentucky Oaks success appeared to catch up with her as she could only finish in fourth. There is little doubt that she remains one of the brightest three-year-old fillies in the United States this year, and she has been involved in some thrilling races since her run at Pimlico.

The most recent of those came in the G1 Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga, as she met Nest in a rematch from the Kentucky Oaks. However, she had no answer for the Oaks runner-up on that day, as she finished over 12 lengths behind the Belmont Stakes runner-up. The two will collide once again in the Alabama Stakes before the attention then turns towards the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Skippylongstocking

While many runners in the Preakness Stakes struggled with the distance at Pimlico, one horse that seemed to want even more was Skippylongstocking. He battled excellently in the middle crown, as he finished in fifth. But, his best performance would come on the following start, as he would finish third in the G1 Belmont Stakes.

The potential is very clear with the Saffie Joseph Jr-trained horse, and he finally delivered on that promise in stakes company on his most recent start. On that occasion, he got the better of We The People in the G3 West Virginia Derby over 1 1/8 miles at Mountaineer. However, he will be stepped up in class again later this month, as he looks like a likely runner in the G1 Travers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS