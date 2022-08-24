How Cannabis Can Be Beneficial, Not Harmful

For years, cannabis was deemed by many as a life-ruining gateway drug that’s only purpose was to get users high. While there are still non-consumers that view cannabis in an entirely negative light, more people recognize that there is much more to the plant than its intoxicating effects.

Many recognize that it’s a personal choice for recreational reasons, just like alcohol, but also has medicinal purposes. Cannabis’ medicinal properties have been touted for over 3,000 years in ancient cultures. However, it’s only in recent years that the modern world has started to take note.

Many who use the plant for medicinal reasons opt for products like cannabis oil. Though, there are many other ways to consume cannabis, such as smoking or vaping it or using edibles.

How Cannabis Can Be Beneficial

The cannabis plant contains hundreds of potent compounds with unique therapeutic properties. Cannabinoids, like CBD and THC, are the most prevalent compounds derived from cannabis.

THC is the main active ingredient, notorious for its intoxicating effects, and closely linked to the recreational use of cannabis. However, THC also boasts several health properties.

CBD is touted for its therapeutic effects and is the cannabinoid that opened the wellness doors for cannabis. CBD is non-intoxicating, has a good safety profile, and boasts various health benefits. The CBD market has exploded with huge demand for CBD products in recent years.

Products that incorporate a range of cannabinoids and chemicals, such as cannabis oil, may be especially effective. Experts believe that there is an “entourage effect” with cannabis in which all of its compounds work together to make its effects more potent.

Here are some of the ways that cannabis can benefit your health.

Relieve Muscle Tension

Cannabis can be especially effective at melting away physical tension. THC is the primary cannabinoid behind this benefit, boasting muscle relaxant effects. However, CBD can also aid muscle relaxation.

One 2010 study on mice demonstrated that an equal combination of THC and CBD is especially effective at relieving muscle tension. Therefore, when looking to buy cannabis oil for physical tension, look for a product with a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio.

Pain Management

Medical cannabis is an increasingly popular alternative to traditional pain-relieving drugs, like opioids. A 2015 review of research on using cannabis and cannabinoids for several chronic pain conditions reports primarily positive results. It’s suggested that cannabis or cannabinoids may help treat specific types of chronic pain, like neuropathy (nerve pain).

Interestingly, it’s unclear how exactly cannabis helps with pain management. Some believe that rather than lowering pain levels directly, cannabis instead alters the reaction to the pain experience.

More research is needed on cannabis use for chronic pain to determine how it works and how effective it is.

Alleviate Stress

A very common claim about cannabis is that it helps users relax and relieve stress. However, it’s a fine line because, in some instances, cannabis can induce anxiety and paranoia – though this most commonly occurs when excessive amounts are consumed, specifically, high doses of THC.

As reported in a study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, participants that received a low dose of THC reported less stress than those receiving a higher dose.

When used in the right dosage, cannabis can help reduce stress and give the body the break it needs. Cannabis oil is often a great option for stress relief because although it contains THC, it’s usually not in excessive quantities. Moreover, it incorporates other cannabinoids, too.

Nausea Relief

Much research on cannabis and nausea focuses on how it helps cancer patients. Nausea and vomiting are common responses to chemotherapy treatment.

Specifically, CBD can help with nausea due to its interaction with serotonin receptors. Serotonin is a hormone that affects how you feel, including your mood and general wellbeing. However, THC is thought to be even more effective at relieving nausea and vomiting.

Human studies suggest that a combination of THC and CBD may be most effective at relieving nausea in people undergoing chemotherapy.

Final Thoughts

Although some still are wary of cannabis, there has been significant progress for the plant, legally and socially, in recent years.

Cannabis has recreational and medicinal uses, with many employing the plant for its therapeutic effects. Specifically, cannabis oil is touted for stress relief, pain management, relieving muscle tension, and nausea relief.

The cannabis plant contains hundreds of chemical compounds, each with unique therapeutic potential. CBD and THC are the most popular compounds, but many others exist. Cannabis is thought to be most effective when all these compounds work together to provide more enhanced effects.

