Glen Burnie Man Shot, Killed Inside Residence

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Glen Burnie that left a 27-year-old man dead. This is the County’s 10th homicide of 2022.

On August 31, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie.

Officers discovered an adult male inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts by both Police and Fire Department personnel were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim has been identified as Matthew Anthony Ponder, 27, of Glen Burnie.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing. This incident appears to have been targeted, and no ongoing threat to public safety is believed to exist.

This is an active investigation, and Investigators are urging members of the public with any information pertaining to this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

