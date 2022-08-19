Glen Burnie Man Arrested in String of Armed Robberies at Same 7-Eleven

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Glen Burnie man who is believed to be responsible for four armed robberies at the same 7-Eleven and one armed robbery at a nearby one.

On August 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Officers learned that the suspect, described as a black male, wearing all dark clothing and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, entered the store. The suspect jumped over the counter, where the store employee was working and demanded currency from the register. The employee complied and gave the suspect cash from the register.

Due to previous robberies at the same location, and based on information gathered at the scene, officers believed that the suspect was potentially the same person responsible for the prior robberies. A brief investigation led officers to the 400 block of Starwood Drive in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject matching the description of the suspect. Officers were able to make contact with that subject and were able to subsequently positively identify them as the suspect. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and were able to gather evidence linking him to several armed robberies in Glen Burnie.

The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man from Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged accordingly.

Prior incidents are listed below:

June 22, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-721967

July 3, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-723365

July 13, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-724517

July 17, 2022, 7-Eleven, 7600 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, 22-725083

August 16, 2022, 7-Eleven, 1250 Crain Highway, 22-728651

