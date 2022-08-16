Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Frontier Airlines Now Flying Non-Stop From BWI to Las Vegas

| August 16, 2022, 10:21 AM


Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines has begun a new daily nonstop service this week from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS). Frontier currently serves six destinations from BWI. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $89.

“We are committed to offering more ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to customers in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area and beyond,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “This new non-stop service to Las Vegas provides a convenient and affordable option to visit one of the most popular vacation destinations in the U.S.”

“This added service from Frontier offers low fares and new travel options for our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We welcome these new flights and look forward to working with Frontier to build upon its success in our market.”

Service from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE:
Las Vegas (LAS) August 9, 2022 Daily $89*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-baltimore for additional information.

