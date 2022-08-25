Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Front Stairs Concert Series Wraps Up at Maryland Hall

| August 25, 2022, 10:44 AM

Sound Behind the Soul performs on the front stairs of Maryland Hall. Photo by Joshua McKerrow.

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, alongside Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”

All Front Stairs shows are either low-cost or free. Coming this season:

Saturday, August 27, 7 pm – United States Navy Band

The U.S. Navy Band returns to Maryland Hall’s Front Stairs Series with American Favorites, featuring works by John Williams, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Barber, and Ryan George. Join one of the nation’s finest ensembles to enjoy old favorites and learn some new ones!

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

For Front Stairs Series tickets, details and additions, visit marylandhall.org/events or call 410-263-5544.

