Front Stairs Concert Series Returns to Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, alongside Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”

All Front Stairs shows are either low-cost or free. Coming this season:

Wednesday, August 10, 7 pm – Jazz on the Steps with Todd Marcus

Join Maryland Hall and Nature Sacred for a jazz concert by world-renowned jazz musician, Todd Marcus, and his orchestra. A Baltimore native, Todd is one of the few artists worldwide to focus on the bass clarinet as the main instrument in modern jazz with his large and small ensembles. His straight-ahead playing and compositions swing with fiery and introspective intensity, offer a strong lyrical sensibility, and often incorporate the Middle Eastern influences of his Egyptian-American heritage.

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

Friday, August 12, 7 pm – H2G Youth Artist Showcase

Join Maryland Hall’s ArtReach team and Hood2Good (H2G) for a youth artist showcase.

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

Saturday, August 27, 7 pm – United States Navy Band

The U.S. Navy Band returns to Maryland Hall’s Front Stairs Series with American Favorites, featuring works by John Williams, Richard Rodgers, Samuel Barber, and Ryan George. Join one of the nation’s finest ensembles to enjoy old favorites and learn some new ones!

Free, advanced registration is recommended.

For Front Stairs Series tickets, details and additions, visit marylandhall.org/events or call 410-263-5544.

