Free Exhibition Booth at Home Owners Expo for an Anne Arundel County Business

The Home Owners Expo in Annapolis is working to help a business in Anne Arundel County grow by participating in the upcoming Home Owners Expo on September 10-11 in Annapolis at the Byzantium Event Center. This program will provide the recipient with a complimentary booth at the two-day event, allowing them to promote their products/services at the event, develop potential customer lists, and network with other area professionals. The Home Expo will also provide a social media boost and inclusion on the event website to further help this local company. It is not limited to home-improvement companies.

The booth also comes with a table, two chairs, and a trashcan. Additionally, Post Haste Mailing in Annapolis will provide up to $100 in complimentary printing and Eye On Annapolis will provide six months of advertising on the region’s largest news and events website. The total value of the package is $2700. The selected company will be responsible for staffing their display during show hours and providing banners and materials for their booth.

Mid Atlantic Expos has produced a series of consumer Home Improvement-themed events in the Maryland area since 2005 and the Annapolis event since 2006. The shows feature a variety of products and services for homeowners in convenient locations, providing the consumer with an opportunity to meet face-to-face with companies, compare products and services, gain a sense of the quality of the competing companies, and get inspired to make commitments to household improvements and services.

To apply for this program, any Anne Arundel County business should submit a 200-word or less essay/write-up explaining why they want to participate/the value that they’ll get from the expo. Also, include a brief description of the company, the products, and services offered, and how long you have been in business, along with your name, company name, phone number, and email. This is limited to businesses in Anne Arundel County, MD

Submit to: [email protected] by September 2, 2022.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB