Fine Wine and Finer Music Featured August 13 Along With Several Other Concerts

The Annapolis Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) opens its seventh season Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 pm, with a program at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA) pairing musical selections with fine wines from around the world. This year’s program features Baltimore-based soprano Melissa Wimbish and wines curated by Bin 201 Wine and Spirits paired with works by Maurice Ravel, Lili Boulanger, Michael Haydn, and others. A reception with the musicians follows.

The Annapolis Chamber Music Festival, founded in 2016 to present innovative concerts in fresh and unexpected ways, brings an ensemble of accomplished musicians from across the country to Annapolis each summer for a series of performances at several venues. This year’s series includes two programs at UUCA: the opening event on August 13 and a matinee performance at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 14, presenting works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and others in “Visitors: Echoes from Another Realm.”

The series continues with 7:30 pm performances on August 18th (Musical Journey, encounters from home), 19th (Sounds from Balkans and Beyond), and 20th at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Annapolis, ending with “Summer Serenade: Festive Finale” focusing on a theme of community and togetherness. Tickets for this season’s five performances range in price from $30-$60 and are available at www.chambermusicannapolis.org/tickets or at the door.

In addition, ACMF will present a free children’s concert at Busch Anne Arundel Public Library on Friday, August 19, 10:30-11:30 am, featuring works that guide young listeners—and adults—through the discovery of different instruments and sounds.

