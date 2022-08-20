Family, Mandalas, Cooking and Pets All Part Grief Programs

From creating mandalas from nature to learning how to cook and dine without your loved one at the table, Chesapeake Life Center is offering creative programs for adults to find a path to healing from grief this fall.

Family Night will use creative expression for families to learn to cope with the grief process. This workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in our Prince George’s County location at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, Largo. The cost is $25 per family.

Someone once said that another part of grief is learning to cook for oneself.

Fall Nature Mandala Workshop combines an appreciation for the woods and gardens on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus with the restorative practice of creating nature mandalas. Sanskrit for “circle,” a mandala is a geometric design that represents a journey, starting from the outside and working inward. By slowing down and listening to the voices of nature, people can gain an opportunity to know themselves and the healing qualities of mother nature. Participants will meet outdoors at 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena campus to gather natural materials and then create their own mandalas. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 21. The cost is $10.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event.

Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

