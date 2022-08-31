Emily Schindler Lecture: Trauma-Informed Care Throughout the Lifespan

Chesapeake Life Center invites the community to the 16thannual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture, “Trauma-Informed Care Throughout the Lifespan,” presented by Joanna J. Frankel, MSW, LCSW-C. The lecture will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia, Maryland.

Trauma impacts every area of functioning, including physical, mental, behavioral, and social. Trauma-informed care means treating the whole person while understanding the traumatic experiences they have encountered from birth to the present time. This innovative seminar will allow the participants to view trauma throughout the lifespan and help them understand why learning about the child that came before the older adult is essential.

In this workshop, Frankel will explain the role of trauma assessments and the impact trauma at a young age can have on an older adult. Frankel also will identify the symptoms and diagnoses that manifest from trauma and demonstrate a plan of care that can minimize re-traumatization.

This annual lecture was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and a light breakfast will be provided. Maryland Board social workers can earn three Category 1 continuing education credits, and Maryland counselors and therapists can earn three Category A continuing education credits. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/2022-schindler. The cost is $40. For details, call 888-501-7077 or email [email protected]

