Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Early Morning Fire Destroys Sherwood Forest Home, Residents Escape Injury

| August 04, 2022, 03:11 PM

An early morning fire in a Sherwood Forest home kept the Anne Arundel County Fire Department busy this morning.

At about 6:15 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road in Annapolis.

First arriving firefighters reported fire and smoke showing from multiple sides of the home. The two occupants were home and were able to self-rescue with their two dogs before the fire department arrived.

99 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis City, and the USNA fire departments brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors

The cause is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit; however, the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake