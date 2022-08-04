Early Morning Fire Destroys Sherwood Forest Home, Residents Escape Injury

An early morning fire in a Sherwood Forest home kept the Anne Arundel County Fire Department busy this morning.

At about 6:15 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road in Annapolis.

First arriving firefighters reported fire and smoke showing from multiple sides of the home. The two occupants were home and were able to self-rescue with their two dogs before the fire department arrived.

99 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Annapolis City, and the USNA fire departments brought the blaze under control in about an hour.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors

The cause is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit; however, the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental.

