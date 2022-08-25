Driver Initially Flees Scene of Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Then Returns

This is an update to a story published yesterday regarding two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Glen Burnie.

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash on Aquahart Road near Oakwood Road.

The investigation revealed that two pedestrians were walking along a sidewalk on Aquahart Road when a 2003 Toyota that was traveling eastbound near this intersection lost control, rotated, and left the roadway.

The Toyota struck a curb, crossed the sidewalk, and continued rotating through a manicured area of shrubbery. In the process, both pedestrians were struck by the Toyota. The Toyota came to rest in the parking lot of 795 Aquahart Road, as did both pedestrians.

Three occupants of the Toyota immediately fled from the vehicle on foot however the two passengers returned to the scene immediately. The driver continued to flee the scene but later returned, where he was positively identified by multiple independent witnesses and was placed under arrest.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old male from Glen Burnie, was transported to the Anne Arundel County Central Holding and Processing Center and charged as follows:

Driver failure to remain at the scene involving death

Driver fail to remain at scene involving serious bodily injury

Failure to render aid

Failure to provide information

Criminally negligent manslaughter

Negligent manslaughter

Anne Arundel County medics pronounced the female pedestrian, Arielle Starr Dryden-Bera, 22, of Glen Burnie, dead at the scene. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine her exact cause of death. The male pedestrian, 23-year-old Fidel Castro, of Glen Burnie, suffered significant injuries and was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

