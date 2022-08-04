Do You Need Engineering Experience To Sell On Cloud Marketplaces?

As an entrepreneur, you may wonder if you need engineering experience to sell on cloud marketplaces. The answer is: no. Each cloud marketplace has its requirements, and some platforms are more geared towards sellers with technical backgrounds. In this article, we will explore the different requirements for selling on popular cloud marketplaces and give you a few tips on how to get started even if you don’t have any engineering experience!

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need engineering experience to sell on cloud marketplaces. Many platforms are designed specifically for entrepreneurs who are just starting. All you need is a good idea and the willingness to learn.

AWS Marketplace Platforms

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the most popular cloud marketplaces, and it offers a wide range of products and services. To sell on the Amazon AWS marketplace, you must create an account and register as a seller. There is no specific requirement for engineering experience, but sellers with a technical background may have an advantage in understanding the products and services.

If you’re interested in selling on AWS, we recommend you start by creating an account and familiarizing yourself with the platform. Once you understand how it works, you can start listing your products and services. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t have any engineering experience – many successful sellers on AWS are self-taught!

Google Cloud Platforms

Another popular cloud marketplace is Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Similar to AWS, there is no specific requirement for engineering experience. However, GCP does require that all sellers complete a certification process before they can list their products. The certification process includes written and practical exams, both of which can be completed online.

If you’re interested in selling on GCP, we recommend you start by familiarizing yourself with the platform and completing the certification process.

Microsoft Azure Platforms

Microsoft Azure is another popular cloud marketplace that offers a wide range of products and services. To sell on Azure, you must create an account and register as a seller. There is no specific requirement for engineering experience, but sellers with a technical background may have an advantage in understanding the products and services.

Tips For Selling On Cloud Marketplaces

If you’re interested in selling on cloud marketplaces, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of success:

Familiarize yourself with the platform: take some time to learn how the marketplace works before you start listing your products. This will help you understand the different requirements and ensure that you comply with all the policies.

Do your research: make sure you understand the needs of your target market and what they’re looking for in a product or service. This will help you create listings that are more likely to be successful.

Be patient: don’t expect to see results overnight. It takes time to build a good reputation and get your listings in front of potential buyers.

Conclusion

You don’t need engineering experience to sell on cloud marketplaces – all you need is a good idea and the willingness to learn. If you’re interested in selling on Amazon AWS marketplace, GCP, or Azure, we recommend you start by familiarizing yourself with the platform and completing the certification process (if applicable). Once you understand how it works, you can start listing your products and services. Be patient and don’t expect to see results overnight – it takes time to build up a good reputation and get your listings in front of potential buyers. With a little bit of effort, you can be successful in selling on cloud marketplaces!

