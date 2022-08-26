Crosby Marketing Communications Wins Four Telly Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has won four awards in the 43rd annual Telly Awards, which showcases the best work created within television and video.

Chosen from among 12,000 entries this year, winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers around the world. Crosby was honored for:

“Coping? How’s It Going?” in the Social Media Video – Fully Animated Piece category. Produced for the Department of Defense Military OneSource program, the video promotes counseling programs that help service members and their families cope with challenging situations.

in the Social Media Video – Fully Animated Piece category. Produced for the Department of Defense Military OneSource program, the video promotes counseling programs that help service members and their families cope with challenging situations. The “Everything I Could” TV PSA was produced for the COVID-19 campaign of the Santa Clara County, California, Public Health Department. The PSA won in the Regional TV – Public Interest/Awareness category and features county residents who encourage others to do all they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

TV PSA was produced for the COVID-19 campaign of the Santa Clara County, California, Public Health Department. The PSA won in the Regional TV – Public Interest/Awareness category and features county residents who encourage others to do all they can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “Like a MilSpouse” in the Social Video – Culture & Lifestyle category. Created for Military OneSource, the video recognizes spouses’ contributions to the military community and salutes their courage, strength, and resiliency.

in the Social Video – Culture & Lifestyle category. Created for Military OneSource, the video recognizes spouses’ contributions to the military community and salutes their courage, strength, and resiliency. “Military Funeral Honors: Hero’s Grace,” a video produced for Military OneSource, in the Social Video – Education & Discovery category. It presents a moving tribute to those who have served their country and provides an overview of funeral military honors for funeral planners.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS