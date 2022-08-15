Crack The Sky Returning to Rams Head On Stage For Three Shows (One All-Ages)
Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake & TSO) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels)
Thursday, September 22
8pm | $35
Crack the Sky (3 shows)
Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12
8pm | $39.50
Sunday, November 13 (All Ages Matinee)
1pm| $39.50
The Dirty Grass Players w. special guest Pappy of Cabinet
Friday, December 2
8pm | adv $20/dos $22
Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
Sunday, December 18
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/14 Sam Grow Trio w. Scott Kurt
08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicago
08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
08/19 Kathy Mattea
08/20 Dan Navarro w. Calista Garcia (All Ages Matinee)
08/20 Slim Man
08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!
08/22 The Garcia Project (Grateful Dead Tribute)
08/23 + 24 Gavin DeGraw
08/25 Jay and the Americans
08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala
08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)
08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters
08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band
09/02 Rams Head Presents Chris Botti at Maryland Hall
09/02 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffett Tribute
09/03 Jeff Bradshaw
09/04 Thompson Square (All Ages Matinee)
09/04 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young
09/06 Judith Hill
09/08 Shemekia Copeland
09/09 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
09/11 Reckless Kelly w. These Wild Plains
09/12 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Sun Studios
09/13 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
09/14 Kandace Springs
09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Josh Ritter
09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Fantastic Negrito at Maryland Hall
09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Amos Lee w. Madison Cunningham at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Songwriters In The Round (All Ages Matinee)
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Jake Owen w. George Birge at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents James McMurtry
09/18 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
09/20 Richie Kotzen
09/22 Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake & TSO) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels)
09/23 Sara Evans
09/24 The Yardbirds
09/25 Paul Thorn
09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature
09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze
09/28 The James Hunter Six
09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour
09/30 The Blues Vultures
