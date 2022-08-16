County Executive Pittman Appoints First Executive Director for Police Accountability Board

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Janssen Evelyn as the first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board.

“Janssen Evelyn has the life experience, the government experience, and the legal experience to move us all forward in a common direction as director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “That’s why he was the clear choice of the diverse group of internal and external stakeholders who assisted us in the interview process. Janssen is exactly the right person for this job.”

Evelyn is an experienced government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.

“I look forward to working with, and on behalf of, the members of the Police Accountability Board, and working with public safety agency leadership, governmental leadership, and community leaders to ensure open dialogue and transparency,” Executive Director Janssen Evelyn said.

Prior to the role with Baker Donelson, Evelyn served as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Howard County, where he helped manage day-to-day operations and oversaw multiple administration priorities for several county agencies. Evelyn also worked in the County’s Office of Law as an Assistant County Solicitor, where he advised and represented various county departments and offices, including human resources, fire and rescue services, the police department, and public works on issues related to personnel matters, collective bargaining, and administrative issues.

Before working for Howard County, Evelyn worked as an Associate County Attorney in the Prince George’s County Office of Law, Government Operations Division. While serving Prince George’s County residents, he represented the county agencies and departments in all contested labor and personnel matters, EEOC charges, and prosecuted police, sheriff, and correctional officer trial boards.

Originally from Barbados, Evelyn was raised in Maryland and holds a JD from Washington and Lee School of Law and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Saint Mary’s College of Maryland. Evelyn serves as the Vice-Chair of the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and is a Member-at-Large of the Howard County Branch of the NAACP. The Maryland Daily Record has recognized him as a “Leadership in Law” honoree.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS