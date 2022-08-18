“Come Sail the World” at Arts Alive Global on September 9th!

The Annual Maryland Hall celebration of the arts is sponsored this year by Rams Head Presents. On September 9, 2022, Maryland Hall will present the premier social event in Annapolis with Arts Alive, Maryland Hall’s single largest fundraising event of the year.

This year’s Arts Alive, will be going global. Taking place in a tent under the stars, the Maryland Hall campus will transform into a mini-globe with “trips” around the world through entertainment, décor, art, food, and cocktails. This memorable night is the not-to-be-missed party of the year launching the area’s social and arts season.

The Yacht Lobsters will entertain you with soft rock at its tastiest! Sailing in from New York City, the Yacht Lobsters ride the waves of the butteriest Soft Rock of the 70s and early 80s. Their big sound recreates – and at times reimagines – the studio mastery of retro-rock icons like Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto, and more!

It’s the breezy Yacht Rock cool vibe you know and love, fused with stellar vocals, a full horn section, and unique elements of NOLA funk, classic rock, and jazz improvisation to keep things bouncy, set your mood to festive, and ensure your boat’s a-rockin’.

Arts Alive Global will also feature all four of Maryland Hall’s Resident Companies! Enjoy live performances by Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, and Live Arts Maryland.

Tickets are available right now!

Arts Alive Global is sponsored by Rams Head Presents and Eye On Annapolis is the media sponsor for the event. We are joined by plenty of other supporters of the arts including Council Baradel, Bowman Jarashow Law, The Brick Companies, Greenberg-Gibbons, and others.

Arts Alive sponsors support Maryland Hall, a destination for people of all ages and backgrounds that reflects the diversity of the region.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor and standing among those who support the connective power of the arts for a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant community and economy. And seeing your business heralded before an audience of hundreds of community leaders, business executives, and individuals with a shared commitment to Maryland Hall – here’s your link (PDF)!

