Classic Theatre of Maryland Announces 10th Anniversary Season
Classic Theatre of Maryland has announced its Tenth Anniversary Season! The full season features seven original productions of classic plays, comedies, and musicals and twelve all-new cabaret shows and highlights that Classic Theatre of Maryland is the area’s only world-class professional theater– from Shakespeare to Broadway!
Classic Theatre of Maryland is Anne Arundel County’s only year-round professional regional theatre company. Their creative team and resident and guest artists bring Broadway, Broadway National and International Tour, and London’s West End credentials to Classic Theatre of Maryland. This is reflected in the outstanding quality of the work at CTM and is unparalleled in the region.
In addition, they have their monthly Cabaret series in partnership with the Unified Jazz Ensemble, which features special guest appearances by current Broadway performers and regional jazz vocalists.
Classic Theatre of Maryland continues to grow and expand its education program with professional-level workshops taught by master teachers, student matinees, artist-in-residence programs, pre-professional internships, and scholarships for students who would otherwise be unable to participate. And of note, all scholarships are guaranteed through each student’s high school graduation.
Season subscriptions are on sale now, and individual tickets will be on sale in a few days. Subscriptions range from full-season, to samplers, to a mix and match between plays and cabarets!
Have a look!
Twelfth Night
Oct 7 – 30, 2022
In their origional and reimagined tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, Twelfth Night features separated twins, mistaken identities, and, of course, love. Classic Theatre of Maryland brings new life to Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy.
White Christmas
Nov 25 – Dec 24, 2022
Based on the beloved 1954 film, this musical adaptation features the music of Irving Berlin and centers around a successful song-and-dance act and a duo of singing sisters. A perfect start to the holiday season, with a heartwarming classic full of love and laughter.
A Christmas Carol
Dec 2 – Dec 24, 2022
Charles Dickens’ story was created to inspire a spirit of charity toward those less fortunate. CTM’s Helen Hayes Awards–recommended original production of this classic holiday story has become an annual holiday tradition, delighting patrons of all ages.
The Learned Ladies
Feb 10 – March 5, 2023
This classic by Moliére is one of his most popular comedies and the last of his great plays in verse. Can true love prevail in a satire of academic pretension and bourgeois preciosity? Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director and Tony Award nominee Donald Hicken.
Our Town
April 7 – 30, 2023
First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic and Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and frequently performed play.
The Liar
May 16 – Aug 29, 2023
Adapted from Le Menteur (1644) by Pierre Corneille, David Ives’ The Liar is a farcical play filled with fabrications and complications. The story takes place in 1643 Paris, where a charming young man simply cannot tell the truth. This is one of the world’s greatest comedies between misunderstandings and intricate lies. Presented weekly on Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard of Reynold Tavern.
The Tempest
July 6 – July 23, 2023
Prepare to be transported to a remote island where a sorcerer, his daughter, his servants, a savage monster, and an airy spirit reside. This magical Shakespeare comedy explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and family. Performed outdoors at the Gresham Estate, featuring convenient parking, a pavilion bar, and a comfortable sloped lawn for picnicking and great viewing.
Cabaret Series
These popular 90-minute costumed and choreographed productions feature CTM’s resident vocalists and special Broadway guest performers, accompanied by the popular Unified Jazz Ensemble. Performed in the newly re-designed Cabaret Room with a full bar, and new this season, dining options from restaurant partners. Presented on the first Monday of each month, they are perfect for a date night or a fun evening out with friends.
- September 12th, 2022
- October 17th, 2022
- November 14th, 2022
- December 5th, 2022
- January 9th, 2023
- February 13th, 2023
- March 13th, 2023
- April 10th, 2023
- May 15th, 2023
- June 5th, 2023
- July 10th, 2023
- August 7th 2023
