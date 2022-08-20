Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Car Fire Endangers Nearby Annapolis Home

| August 20, 2022, 11:32 AM

On Friday August 19, 2022 at approximately 1:20 pm, the Annapolis Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Cutter Ct for a reported vehicle fire threatening the structure.

Crews arrived on location and found a Sports Utility Vehicle on fire with fire spreading to the exterior of the home.

All occupants were safely out of the home on arrival.  The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension into the home.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with six displaced occupants, three adults and three children.

The fire was investigated by the Annapolis Fire Explosives Services Unit. It was determined that the fire originated in the vehicle’s engine compartment, and the cause was accidental due to a malfunction of the engine components. Mutual aid was received from Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department.

