Buying Launch Property: Learn how it Works and if it’s Worth it

Have you ever thought about buying property in launch? This can be a great investment, especially for those who want to make a good deal.

The option to buy property in launch is increasingly sought after in the real estate market. Those looking for a new property to buy are interested in these projects as they do not require renovations or other works like a used one. In addition, these properties tend to appreciate even more at the time of delivery of the work, being a great option for investors.

What is a Property Under Launch?

To explain what property in launch is, we need to remember that there are several ways to buy a new property. On the market, you can find properties that have already been completed and are ready to move in. In addition to them, there are properties under construction, that is, those that are still under construction and will be ready soon. The third category is that of properties in the plant, that is, those whose works have not yet been completed.

However, there is still the possibility of guaranteeing a unique advantage by anticipating and being one of the first buyers of the building, buying the property in launch. These properties are the ones that have just been officially announced. It is a safe long-term investment.

Thus, a real estate launch is the moment of opening sales of a development. This is the moment for the public to get to know the project, which, even though it is not ready, allows the buyer to have access to a general idea of ​​the project through illustrations, showrooms, models and decorations.

Real Estate Launch Phases

Before handing over the keys to a property, it goes through four important phases: pre-launch, launch, construction and finished property. From project conception until you move, a lot happens and it is important to understand each step:

Pre-launch

This is the moment when the enterprise cannot be commercialized yet, as it does not yet have the RI (Registration of Incorporation). As the units cannot be sold yet, reservations are made for interested customers. Thus, as soon as the project is released for sale, these customers will have priority in the purchase.

Launch

As soon as it is possible to have the RI in hand, it is possible to officially launch and start selling the properties in the plant. It is at this stage that many construction companies do their best in publicity, set up sales stands, leafleting and many also set up a decorated apartments for visitors.

Construction

This is where the venture starts to get off the ground. The construction phase lasts around 3 years and it is at this stage that buyers usually negotiate with the builder to customize the floor plan of their apartment.

Ready to Live

With the apartment brand new and ready to move in, it is usually at this stage that there are few units left for sale, as most have already been negotiated in the previous phases. It is a great option for those looking for a new property but are in a hurry to move.

The Launch and Construction stages are the best stages for the buyer to acquire a unit of the enterprise, whether for housing or investment because in these stages, he finds more payment facilities and after the apartment is ready, it tends to appreciate in value.

Advantages of Buying Property in Launch

Buying a property in launch can be a very profitable investment. In addition, other advantages of these projects can be highlighted:

Price

Buying property in launch can be the ideal phase for acquisition. This is because this is the time when construction companies usually hold special events to present the properties. Properties in the plant are usually cheaper, but in addition, in these cases, there are also better financing conditions and greater flexibility of installments. In this way, the investor gains more time to pay the down payment until the keys are delivered.

Choose Unit

A real estate release gives buyers the ability to choose which unit and which floor they want to purchase. Thus, buying a property in launch allows you to choose an apartment with the view you want, in addition to choosing other points such as the parking space. If what you are looking for is a property on higher floors, there is a greater chance of finding it when buying a property on the floor plan.

Personalization

Another advantage concerns the personalization of the property. When we buy a property in the plant, there is a greater possibility to customize and plan according to your need. The advantage of buying at launch is precisely in the fact that the sooner you buy, the greater the options available. In addition, it is possible to create a decoration project with much more time to execute. With so much versatility in your project, it’s impossible not to create a perfect space for what you need.

High Property Valuation

Investing in the real estate market is still one of the safest investments. From the moment you acquire a property, the chances that it will appreciate in value are huge, especially when it comes to real estate in the plant. It is estimated that at the end of the work, a property can yield about 30% more than what was initially paid. This greatly increases the chances of financial return.

However, remember that other factors interfere with the valuation of a property , such as the location and size of the property. After the purchase, it is possible to plan to put the property for lease or even sell it for a greater amount than invested.

Documentation

A common problem for most homebuyers involves dealing with all the bureaucracy of paperwork for a property. For properties under launch, this process is simplified. This is because as the property is newly released, there is no third party involved, thus making the deed of purchase and sale dispensable. When making the purchase of property in launch, only one contract is signed to formalize the purchase with the construction company with less bureaucracy and document expenses.

Investment Security

Investing in real estate is still a pretty safe way to invest your money. This is because the chance of return on investment is high. In addition, doing business with a trusted developer or real estate company brings greater guarantees to the buyer than purchasing a used property directly from the owner, for example.

Availability

A big advantage is the availability of the units in the buildings. When buying property at launch you will find all units available. After all, none have been sold yet. This is very useful when you specifically want an apartment. The best way to get the unit of your dreams is to be the first to buy it.

Precautions when Buying a New Property

As you can see, there are several advantages to buying a property in launch. However, it is important to take some precautions so that the dream of the enterprise does not turn into a nightmare. Remember that you are purchasing a product under construction, something that does not yet exist, but which you must still submit a series of documentation, namely:

Registration of Incorporation of the Property;

approved plants;

Debt clearance certificates;

Proof of land ownership;

Legal demands according to each municipality

Therefore, it is essential to carry out detailed research on the construction company of the venture before closing the deal. For this, check previous projects, and the opinion of former customers about the construction company – the internet will be your ally in this process. In addition, it is important to check if the previous works were delivered on time and the level of constructive quality of the projects. Also, you will need to be patient. The construction phase can generate anxiety in buyers, but remember that the venture has many advantages, which make up for the wait for the construction of the property.

