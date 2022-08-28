Booker T. Jones, Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Returning to Rams Head On Stage
Seldom Scene
Friday, December 30
8pm | $36.50
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Thursday, March 9
8pm | $26.50
Booker T. Jones
Thursday, April 13
8pm | $65
Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre
Saturday, October 7, 2023
8pm | $75
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters
08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band
09/02 Rams Head Presents Chris Botti at Maryland Hall
09/02 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffett Tribute
09/03 Jeff Bradshaw
09/04 Thompson Square (All Ages Matinee)
09/04 Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young
09/06 Judith Hill w. Nelly’s Echo
09/08 Shemekia Copeland
09/09 John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
09/11 Reckless Kelly w. These Wild Plains
09/12 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Sun Studios
09/13 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
09/14 Kandace Springs
09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Josh Ritter
09/15 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Fantastic Negrito w. Mike McHenry Tribe at Maryland Hall
09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Amos Lee w. Madison Cunningham at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/16 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Songwriters In The Round (All Ages Matinee)
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Jake Owen w. George Birge at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis
09/17 The Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents James McMurtry
09/18 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
09/19 Canned Heat
09/20 Richie Kotzen
09/22 Joel Hoekstra (of Whitesnake & TSO) & Brandon Gibbs (of Devil City Angels)
09/23 Sara Evans
09/24 The Yardbirds
09/25 Paul Thorn
09/26 Mishka & Of Good Nature
09/27 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze
09/28 The James Hunter Six
09/29 Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour
09/30 The Blues Vultures w. Rodney Henry
