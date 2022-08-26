BONUS PODCAST: Suicide! We Talk The Talk. And We Will Walk The Walk. Will You?

OK, right up front, this is not an upbeat bonus podcast. Not by a long shot! But it is a conversation we need to have. Suicide.

We sat down with Kat Olbrich, who is the Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. We discuss the problem, what is currently being done, and what remains. We learn what YOU can do when you suspect someone may be in trouble.

One of the easiest ways is to come out to the Annual Out of the Darkness Walk on September 17th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Form a team and raise some much-needed funds and awareness if you can. If you can’t, please come out and support and walk with 2000 others that have been impacted by suicide.

And remember, there is now a new 3-digit number for people in crisis… 988. This is in addition to the 800-273-TALK (8255), which has been in operation for years!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB