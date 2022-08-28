Bonus Podcast: From The Wilma Lee– Skipjacks, Oktoberfests, Key Lime Smash, German Lessons!

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped aboard the Wilma Lee– the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s very own Skipjack–Wilma Lee!

Captain Bill was on hand to give us some great information about the boat and even a tip on how to build your very own one! I always learn something new!

Of course, Cassie was on hand, and Bill joined us as well under a warm sun with some cool beverages. For the samples (yay, they are back) we hit the Devil’s Backbone Key Lime Smash (John rates it a 10), Cutwater’s Vodka Mule, Goose Island’s Oktoberfest, and The Great Pumpkin from Elysian!

And as for opportunities to check these drinks out, we talked about the September Sunset Concert Series at the Maritime Museum, sails on the Wilma Lee, West Annapolis Oktoberfest, and Blazers Bourbon and Cigars!

Have a listen!

* Listen carefully; you can hear the mast creaking and osprey in the background–an amazing place to do a podcast!

