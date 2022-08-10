Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Bonus Podcast: From Rams Head Roadhouse — Oktoberfest, Beach Bash, RTDs and Intro to Fall Beers!

August 10, 2022

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped over to the very busy and somewhat noisy Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville*.

And Bill made his triumphant return this month as we talked about Oktoberfest, the unquenchable thirst for the RTD (Ready to Drink) cocktails, football and hockey, and local events like the Boatyard Beach Bash. Of course, Ryan was on hand to fill us all in on the upcoming fall beers (trigger: pumpkin spice lays ahead) and Cassie to keep us all straight!

Looking far ahead, the Military Bowl on December 28th–and the Budweiser Clydesdales will be back!

Have a listen!

* And very busy and somewhat noisy makes for a challenging podcast to listen to, but we’re absolutely thrilled to see a restaurant thriving mid-week in the mid-afternoon. Plus the food was delish!

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

