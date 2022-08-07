Baysox Throw Eighth Shutout, Win Seventh Straight Game

The pieces keep falling into place for Bowie, as the Baysox notched their seventh-consecutive win on Saturday night, an 8-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators. Their eighth shutout win of the season, Bowie, was led by Justin Armbruester, as well as three RBI by Colton Cowser and a three-run home run by J.D. Mundy.

While Bowie was held scoreless in the first inning for the first time this series, they plated four runs in the second against Harrisburg’s Tim Cate. Cowser lined a two-RBI single to right-center field, and Joey Ortiz followed with an RBI single of his own, extending his hit streak to 14 consecutive games. Cowser would later score on an error before the inning closed.

Cate (L, 0-2) worked two scoreless innings to follow but allowed a three-run home run to J.D. Mundy in the fifth inning as Bowie surged ahead to 7-0.

Following two scoreless innings by Danny Dopicio, Bowie plated one more run in the eighth on another RBI by Cowser off of Malvin Pena.

The Bowie shutout was directed by Justin Armbruester (W, 2-0), as the right-hander spun five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out six batters. Bowie’s stellar relief work continued with Jake Prizina, who tossed two innings of relief. Tyler Burch struck out the side in the eighth, and Shelton Perkins stranded a pair of runners in the ninth to close the Bowie win.

As their longest win streak continues, Bowie improves to 50-50 on the season, the first time they have been at .500 since they were 9-9 in April, and their second-half record jumps to 23-8. Bowie will wrap up the six-game series with Harrisburg and look for their first series sweep of the season on Sunday, with the first pitch set for 1:00 p.m.

