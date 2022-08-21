Baysox Split Series With Somerset

The Bowie Baysox fell to the Somerset Patriots in a 13-3 blowout on Sunday afternoon, which saw the home team stumble for the first time since Wednesday. Bowie allowed four home runs on the day, and at least one run in seven different innings.

The bats were slightly flat to open for Bowie, only collection gone hit over opener Clayton Beeter. Maverick Handey got Bowie on the board with a solo home run off of Nick Ernst (W, 4-0), but they still trailed by seven runs after the blast.

After some scoreless work by Barret Loeske, Andrew Daschbach clobbered a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth off Emmanuel Ramirez, pulling the lead back to just ten runs before the day ended.

Garrett Stallings started the day for Bowie on a wrong foot, walking two batters and allowing two runs, both with two outs, in the first inning. Stallings let another run through in the very next inning when he allowed Mickey Gasper another walk and then gave up a triple to Anthony Volpe to further push the lead to three.

The fourth inning saw one more opposing run climb aboard, and the fifth inning brought disaster. Already with the fifth run of the game across earlier in the frame, Andres Chaparro smacked a deep drive over the wall with two men aboard to build the lead to 8-0.

Stallings (L, 5-10) had to yield to Griffin McLarty, but as the reliever allowed another three-run blast, the score ballooned to 11-1. Two more solo shots, against Tyler Burch and Hector Perez in relief, capped the 13-run effort. One of the only quiet days was that of Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and 0-for-7 in the weekend rehab stint.

Clayton McGinness pulled off the only clean inning for a Bowie reliever, working around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning to strand the runner.

The Baysox’ loss today means that they will split this week’s series with Somerset at three apiece, and they lose the season series 7-5. As Bowie falls to 56-58 on the season, they continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday. Bowie will face off with the Altoona Curve with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

