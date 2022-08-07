Baysox Run Roughshod Over Harrisburg in 18-1 Rout

The ship will not stop sailing. Trying for their first series sweep of the season, the Bowie Baysox wrecked the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon, an 18-1 victory for their largest of the season. Ryan Watson hurled five scoreless innings to help the cause, but Bowie was in control of the contest from the opening beat.

Mirroring his feat on Tuesday, Connor Norby put Bowie on the board in the first inning with a leadoff home run against Harrisburg’s Alex Troop. The table was set for an explosive first inning for Bowie, as Hudson Haskin later followed with an RBI double, Maverick Handley with an RBI triple, and J.D. Mundy with his own double, scoring five runs before Troop (L, 6-3) recorded an out. Toby Welk drilled a two-run home run, and Joey Ortiz laced an RBI double to right-center field was the final piece in the first-inning symphony. Bowie scored nine runs in the first on eight hits, sending 13 batters to the plate.

As Troop was quickly replaced by Steven Fuentes, Bowie added another run against the reliever in the second inning when Welk singled in another run. Bowie brought another run-in on an error in the third inning, turning things to Edgar Garcia from the Harrisburg pen, but Greg Cullen instantly smacked a three-run home run off of the new arm.

With one more run across on an RBI groundout by Ortiz in the fourth inning, Bowie held a 16-0 edge. Things settled for the Baysox following the fourth inning, as lefty Brian Gonzalez tossed two scoreless innings, but Bowie added their final two runs in the eighth on consecutive RBI singles by Norby and Colton Cowser.

Norby and Cowser had four-hit days for the Baysox, scoring three runs each. Harrisburg’s best inning on the mound came in the ninth when first baseman Dondrei Hubbard spun a perfect frame on the mound.

Following their shutout win on Saturday, Bowie got the same quality work from Ryan Watson, as the right-hander spun five scoreless innings, striking out seven batters.

Bowie missed their chance at a second-consecutive shutout when Andrew Young homered off of reliever Conner Loeprich to open the sixth inning, but Loeprich would finish two quick frames for Bowie, while Jensen Elliott and Hector Perez each took scoreless frames for Bowie to complete the romp.

Bowie’s eighth-consecutive win continues their longest streak of the season. As they move to 51-50 on the year and 24-8 in the second half, Bowie will carry their run into the second half of their 13-game road trip on Tuesday, as they begin a seven-game series with the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park. The first pitch to open the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

