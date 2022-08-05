Baysox Rout Senators 14-3 for Fifth Straight Win

It may have taken some time, but the Bowie Baysox are officially on their best run of the season. Bowie has won five consecutive games for the first time this season with another dominating win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night. Bowie cruised to a 14-3 win, carried by the entire team, as nine different batters drove in at least one run.

Continuing the trend of this series, Bowie again scored in the first inning, as Hudson Haskin drove in an opening run with a double. Bowie added to their lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Toby Welk.

Harrisburg tied the game briefly in the bottom of the second inning, but Garrett Stallings limited the damage. Stallings (W, 5-8) went on to fire 5 2/3 innings for Bowie, striking out six batters to continue his strong run for Bowie while the offense returned to form.

Cesar Prieto drove in a go-ahead run in the third inning with a single, and Connor Norby padded the lead with his seventh home run of the season. As Bowie chased starter Luis Reyes (L, 3-6) from the game, Prieto continued to attack with a double to drive in two runs off of Steven Fuentes, and J.D. Mundy capped the four-run frame with a single.

The onslaught resumed in the sixth inning when a trio of singles by Maverick Handley, John Rhodes, and Mundy to score three more runs.

Following a scoreless relief outing by Harrisburg’s Alberto Guerrero, Bowie added four more runs in the ninth inning. Dakody Clemmer gifted Bowie their final few runs on a bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch, while Danny Dopico added another bases-loaded walk, and a sacrifice fly by Rhodes ended the 14-run performance.

Bowie got another great relief outing from Easton Lucas, as the left-hander retired all four batters he faced, while Hector Perez allowed a solo home run to Brady Lindsly in the ninth inning but otherwise finished out the last two innings for Bowie.

The win keeps Bowie atop the Eastern League in the second half, as their record increases to 21-8, and 48-50 overall on the year. Bowie will have an opportunity to win their series with Harrisburg on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports