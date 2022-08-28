Baysox Now Locked Into Tight Battle For First Place After Loss to Altoona

Where to begin with this one? The Bowie Baysox could not keep pace with the Altoona Curve on Saturday night, dropping the fifth game of their series 10-8 in ten innings. Bowie trailed 4-0 early, tied the game twice, but allowed three runs in the tenth inning to lose. Bowie only went 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position, and left nine runners on base, including six in scoring position.

With some early shakiness from Garrett Stallings, Altoona jumped ahead with a two-run home run in the first inning from Blake Sabol, and two more runs in the second inning.

While Stallings did settle with two scoreless innings to follow, Bowie chipped away at Kyle Nicolas to score three runs in the fourth inning, with RBI from Adam Hall, John Rhodes, and Andres Angulo, but a potential tying run was thrown out at the plate.

Altoona gained one run back in the fifth inning when Malcom Nunez doubled, but Bowie tied the game in the sixth against Brad Case with another hit by Angulo and a sacrifice fly by Colton Cowser.

With the game newly tied at five, it took two batters for Clayton McGinness to give Altoona the lead again, allowing a solo home run to Endy Rodriguez in the seventh. McGinness allowed three consecutive batters to reach with two outs, culminating in an RBI single by Liover Peguero to make it 7-5 Altoona.

Bowie tied the game again in a stunning turn after a run scored on a Nick Dombkowski wild pitch in the seventh and a game-tying home run by Andrew Daschbach in the eighth. Taking a blown save, Tyler Samaniego (W, 3-3) was still able to pitch a scoreless ninth and send the game to extras.

Jake Prizina took two scoreless innings of relief for Bowie, but he bit off too much by trying to take the tenth inning. Prizina (L, 3-1) allowed four hits, including three hits with two outs, to score three runs for Altoona.

Bowie did plate one additional in the tenth when John Rhodes doubled, but Austin Roberts (Sv, 2) struck out the next three batters to end Bowie’s chances.

Bowie falls back under an even record with the loss, at 59-60 on the season. Combined with an Erie SeaWolves win, Bowie is now only tied for first place, with the two teams 32-18 in the second half. Bowie will have one final chance to win the series on Sunday, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

