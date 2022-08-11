Baysox Lose Second Walk-Off in a Row to Akron

While the lead-up may not have been exactly identical, the conclusion clearly was, as the Bowie Baysox suffered their second consecutive walk-off loss and their tenth of the season on Wednesday night. As the Akron RubberDucks secured the 3-2, it was once again Micah Pries delivering the game-winning single, just as he had on Tuesday.

Early chances were plentiful for the Baysox, as they loaded the bases with no one out in the first inning but could not score. After stranding another runner in scoring position in the second inning, the offense finally tagged Gavin Williams for something in the third inning, as Cody Roberts lined a two-RBI single to right field with two outs, giving Bowie the 2-0 edge.

As Williams departed after the third inning, he apparently took the Bowie offense with him. Following Roberts’ single in the third inning, Bowie did not collect another baserunner, a string of 19 consecutive batters retired by Akron pitching. Eli Lingos, Kyle Marman, and Carlos Vargas (W, 2-2) each matched each other with two perfect innings of relief.

While the offense had fallen quiet following their two runs, Bowie could at least rely on their pitching for the first eight innings. Garrett Stallings turned in the best start of the season from a Bowie hurler with the team’s first quality start of the year. Stallings fired five innings with five strikeouts and no walks, only allowing an RBI single to Raynel Delgado in the fifth inning.

After two perfect innings by Shelton Perkins that featured three strikeouts, Bowie turned to Hector Perez for the ninth. Perez (L, 0-1) had issues with throwing strikes, walking the first batter on five pitches, and hitting the next two batters in a span of just three pitches. With the bases suddenly loaded and none out, Micah Pries delivered another game-winning single, this time a two-RBI knock to right field to send Akron into a frenzy once again.

It is the second time this season that Bowie has suffered a walk-off loss in consecutive games after they lost three-consecutive games in walk-off fashion against Reading in May. Bowie falls back under .500 at 51-52 on the season and 24-10 in the second half. Still holding on to a lead in the Southwest Division, Bowie will try to right the ship on Thursday as they continue the seven-game series with Akron. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

