Baysox Extend Winning Streak With Win Over Harrisburg

Make it six-straight wins for the Bowie Baysox. For the third time in four games, Bowie broke a tie game with Harrisburg late, this time securing a 5-4 win.

The first inning has become a hot frame for Bowie, as Colton Cowser smacked a solo home run to center field to make it four-consecutive games with a first-inning run for Bowie. Harrisburg, however, captured their first lead of the entire series in the bottom of the frame when Wilson Garcia clubbed a two-run home run. Of Garcia’s 16 home runs this season, six have come against Bowie.

Both Starting pitchers managed short outings, as Brenan Hanifee only tossed 3 2/3 innings for Bowie, allowing just the two-run home run, while Jake Irvin only managed four innings for Harrisburg and allowed a sacrifice fly to Toby Welk in the fourth that tied the game at 2-2.

Hanifee was charged with a third run in the fourth inning when Bowie made a pitching change with two runners on base. Jackson Cluff knocked a ball slowly toward third base, and the ensuing throw to third base was too late, allowing a go-ahead run to score.

The Harrisburg lead was short-lived, as Joey Ortiz continued his assault on pitchers, blasting a game-tying home run off of Francys Peguero.

As the game carried on scoreless on the backs of Peguero and Bowie’s Adam Stauffer, Bowie broke the 3-3 tie in the eighth against Reid Schaller (L, 4-4) when an error allowed Joey Ortiz to score from second base, and John Rhodes floated an RBI single to right field to extend the lead.

Harrisburg closed the night with a scoreless performance from Zach Brzykcy.

Griffin McLarty (W, 1-2) spun a scoreless seventh inning for Bowie, while Clayton McGinness (Sv, 3) took the final two innings for Bowie but did allow a solo home run to Omar Meregildo before closing the night.

As Bowie extends their season-best win streak, they move to 22-8 in the second half of the season and 49-50 overall. Bowie has won their fourth-consecutive series with four wins to open the series. Bowie will continue the six-game set with Harrisburg on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.

